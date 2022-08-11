Beyond MBBS: Courses you can take with NEET UG scores

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET Undergraduate is the only entrance exam in India in order to secure an undergraduate medical seat (MBBS). NEET is a highly-competitive exam where every year, over 15 lakh aspirants appear. Based on cut-off scores, admission is given to UG medical seats of state quota and central pool.

In addition to MBBS, several other courses, including BDS, AYUSH, Nursing and Veterinary, also use NEET scores. Ahead of NEET results, let's have a look at these courses so that candidates become familiar with their options.

While NEET is the only exam for MBBS admission, for other paramedical and allied courses, there are other ways to secure admission.

AYUSH Admission Through NEET

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC) under the Ministry of AYUSH conducts counselling for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS seats under All India quota (15%)

For 85% state quota Seats, states and UTs conduct their own counselling

The official website for AIQ AYUSH counselling is aaccc.gov.in.

BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences

From 2021 onwards, NEET scores are also being used for admission to BSc Nursing and BSc Life sciences courses. The NTA had released a notification, mentioning eligibility criteria for admission to these courses.

Banaras Hindu University, JIPMER and some other institutes had announced that they will not conduct separate entrance exams for nursing admissions anymore.

BDS Courses

Medical seats in India are divided into AIQ (central pool) and state quotas in a 15:85 ratio. States conduct their own counselling for their share of seats.

Like AYUSH, the responsibility of holding AIQ NEET counselling and counselling for central, deemed university, AFMC seats for MBBS and BDS courses is on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted at mcc.nic.in.

NEET 2021: BVSc, AH Admission

Counseling for admission to BVSc and AH courses under 15 per cent AIQ seats will be conducted by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI). The selection of candidates for admission to these courses under AIQ is applicable in case of all Veterinary colleges in India, except for those in Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to these, here are some other courses aspirants can consider:

Optometry

Clinical Psychology

Radio Technology

Forensic Science

Physiotherapy

Medical Lab Technologist

Biotechnology and Breiomedical Engineering

