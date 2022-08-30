NEET UG 2022 answer key releasing today on neet.nta.nic.in; Know how to download

NEET 2022 answer key will be released today, August 30. After over one month since the exam took place, National Testing Agency (NTA) will finally put an end to the wait and release provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download it, along with their recorded responses from the exam website, using their application number and date of birth. Follow live updates on NEET 2022 answer key.

NEET, the national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses for over 18 lakh students was held on July 17 at thousands of exam centres across the country and abroad. This is the biggest entrance exam in India in terms of number of applicants.

After the answer key of NEET is released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, for which they will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. They can also raise objections to the response sheet by paying the same fee.

How to download NEET 2022 answer key

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the answer key link under the candidate activity tab. Enter your application number and password. Submit and view results.

After this, the final answer key and results of NEET 2022 will be published. NTA said NEET results will be announced by September 7.

