NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA to release NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in

Updated on Aug 29, 2022 11:08 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released on neet.nta.nic.in by August 30. Live updates here.

NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA to release NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in
NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA to release NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
NEET 2022 Answer Key Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish answer key of NEET UG 2022 by tomorrow, August 30. The provisional NEET answer key will be published on neet.nta.nic.in along with response sheets and candidates can download it using their application number and date of birth. 

The answer key is provisional because candidates can raise objections to it. The final answer key, which is used for calculation of results, will be published later. 

NEET UG 2022 was held on August 17 and around 18 lakh students have taken the entrance exam this year. Result of NEET 2022 will be announced by September 7. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 29, 2022 11:08 PM IST

    NEET 2022 answer key: Candidates can raise objections

    Students who have appeared in the exam will be able to raise objection against the answer key/s if they want. They will have to pay a fee for raising objections.

  • Aug 29, 2022 05:49 PM IST

    NEET 2022 answer key: How to check

    To check the NEET 2022 answer key candidates can use following details:

    Application number

    Date of birth.

  • Aug 29, 2022 05:21 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022: Answer key on August 30

    Answer Key Challenge fee: 200

    Recorded Response Challenge: 200

  • Aug 29, 2022 04:59 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022: Details here

    NEET UG 2022 answer key release date: August 30

    NEET UG 2022 result date: September 7

  • Aug 29, 2022 04:53 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022: How to check

    Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

    Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link

    Check NEET UG 2022 answer key

    Download and take print out for future reference.

  • Aug 29, 2022 04:50 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 answer key: List of websites

    www.nta.ac.in

    neet.nta.nic.in

  • Aug 29, 2022 04:49 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022:Answer key August 30

    “The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022”, reds the official notification.

  • Aug 29, 2022 04:48 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022: Answer Key releasing tomorrow

    National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) was conducted for 1872343 candidates at 3570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.

  • Aug 29, 2022 04:12 PM IST

    NEET Result 2022: Result will be out on September 7

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish result of NEET UG 2022 on September 7.

  • Aug 29, 2022 03:47 PM IST

    NEET 2022 exam at a glance

    Total candidates: 18,72,343

    Number of exam centres: 3,570 centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India 

    NEET exam date: July 17

    NEET answer key: By August 30

    NEET result: By September 7

    NEET 2022 official website: neet.nta.nic.in

  • Aug 29, 2022 03:45 PM IST

    How to calculate your score using NEET answer key

    NEET score = (number of correct answers x 4) - number of incorrect answers

  • Aug 29, 2022 03:44 PM IST

    NEET answer key 2022: Steps to download

    1. Visit neet.nta.nic.in.
    2. Go to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section and look for the answer key link. Open it.
    3. Login with your application number and date of birth to download it.
  • Aug 29, 2022 03:21 PM IST

    NEET result 2022 release date

    NEET UG result will be announced by September 7. Ahead of results, final answer key will be published on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Aug 29, 2022 03:07 PM IST

    NEET answer key: OMR sheets will be sent via email

    “To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA said. 

  • Aug 29, 2022 02:48 PM IST

    NEET answer key 2022: Fee to challenge the answer key

    Answer key challenge: 200 per question (non-refundable)

    Recorded response challenge: 200 per question (non-refundable)

     

  • Aug 29, 2022 02:24 PM IST

    Window to challenge NEET answer key

    NTA said that candidates will be given a chance to raise objections to the provisional answer key of NEET August 30 onwards. For this, they will have to pay a fee per question. 

  • Aug 29, 2022 02:23 PM IST

    Details required to view NEET answer key 2022

    Candidates need to use their application number and date of birth to view the NEET answer key. 

  • Aug 29, 2022 02:22 PM IST

    Where to get NEET UG answer key

    Once released, download the NEET UG answer key from neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Aug 29, 2022 02:18 PM IST

    NEET 2022 answer key: What NTA said

    “The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022,” the NTA notification reads.

  • Aug 29, 2022 02:17 PM IST

    NEET answer key 2022 release date and time

    National Testing Agency (NTA) said that NEET UG answer key will be published by August 30. The agency has not given an exact date or time for publication of provisional answer keys. 

