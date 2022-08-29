NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA to release NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released on neet.nta.nic.in by August 30. Live updates here.
NEET 2022 Answer Key Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish answer key of NEET UG 2022 by tomorrow, August 30. The provisional NEET answer key will be published on neet.nta.nic.in along with response sheets and candidates can download it using their application number and date of birth.
The answer key is provisional because candidates can raise objections to it. The final answer key, which is used for calculation of results, will be published later.
NEET UG 2022 was held on August 17 and around 18 lakh students have taken the entrance exam this year. Result of NEET 2022 will be announced by September 7.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 29, 2022 11:08 PM IST
NEET 2022 answer key: Candidates can raise objections
Students who have appeared in the exam will be able to raise objection against the answer key/s if they want. They will have to pay a fee for raising objections.
Aug 29, 2022 05:49 PM IST
NEET 2022 answer key: How to check
To check the NEET 2022 answer key candidates can use following details:
Application number
Date of birth.
Aug 29, 2022 05:21 PM IST
Aug 29, 2022 04:59 PM IST
NEET UG 2022: Details here
NEET UG 2022 result date: September 7
Aug 29, 2022 04:53 PM IST
Aug 29, 2022 04:50 PM IST
NEET UG 2022 answer key: List of websites
www.nta.ac.in
neet.nta.nic.in
Aug 29, 2022 04:49 PM IST
“The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022”, reds the official notification.
Aug 29, 2022 04:48 PM IST
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) was conducted for 1872343 candidates at 3570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.
Aug 29, 2022 04:12 PM IST
Aug 29, 2022 03:47 PM IST
NEET 2022 exam at a glance
Total candidates: 18,72,343
Number of exam centres: 3,570 centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India
NEET exam date: July 17
NEET answer key: By August 30
NEET result: By September 7
NEET 2022 official website: neet.nta.nic.in
Aug 29, 2022 03:45 PM IST
How to calculate your score using NEET answer key
NEET score = (number of correct answers x 4) - number of incorrect answers
Aug 29, 2022 03:44 PM IST
Aug 29, 2022 03:21 PM IST
Aug 29, 2022 03:07 PM IST
NEET answer key: OMR sheets will be sent via email
“To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA said.
Aug 29, 2022 02:48 PM IST
Aug 29, 2022 02:24 PM IST
Window to challenge NEET answer key
NTA said that candidates will be given a chance to raise objections to the provisional answer key of NEET August 30 onwards. For this, they will have to pay a fee per question.
Aug 29, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Aug 29, 2022 02:22 PM IST
Aug 29, 2022 02:18 PM IST
NEET 2022 answer key: What NTA said
“The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022,” the NTA notification reads.
Aug 29, 2022 02:17 PM IST
