NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA to release NEET UG answer key on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Answer Key Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish answer key of NEET UG 2022 by tomorrow, August 30. The provisional NEET answer key will be published on neet.nta.nic.in along with response sheets and candidates can download it using their application number and date of birth.

The answer key is provisional because candidates can raise objections to it. The final answer key, which is used for calculation of results, will be published later.

NEET UG 2022 was held on August 17 and around 18 lakh students have taken the entrance exam this year. Result of NEET 2022 will be announced by September 7.