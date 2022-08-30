NEET answer key live update: UG Answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: NTA is going to publish the official answer key of NEET UG 2022 today, August 30. The provisional answer key will be uploaded on neet.nta.nic.in. The time for releasing the NEET answer key has not been confirmed by the NTA yet. Candidates can download it from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

A total of 18,72,343 candidates appeared in NEET UG 2022 on July 17, NTA has informed.

Candidates who have objections/comments on the provisional answer key can send their feedback to NTA. For this, they will have to pay ₹200 per question. They can also challenge the OMR responses. The fee collected in both cases is non-refundable.

NTA has informed that NEET result 2022 will be declared on or before September 7. Along with results, NEET cut-off marks and all India ranks will be uploaded on the website.

Prior to NEET results, final answer key of NEET will be published on neet.nta.nic.in.