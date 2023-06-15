National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023 on June 15. The final answer key has been released for May 7 and June 6, 2023 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the answer key through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023 released at neet.nta.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The NEET UG examination was conducted on May 7, 2023 across the country and on June 6 in Manipur. The results were announced on June 13, 2023.

NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the final answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Prabanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi has scored 720 marks and secured Rank 1. Kaustav Bauri scored 716 marks and got the third place. A total of 2038596 candidates have appeared for NEET UG examination out of which 1145976 candidates have passed. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA NEET.

