National Insurance Corporation Limited has released the NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 released at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, direct link to download here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The call letter will be available to candidates from October 22 to October 30, 2026.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check

The Phase 2 exam will be held on October 30, 2026. The main examination will consist of Objective Tests (Multiple-choice questions) for 200 marks. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes (separate time for each test / section) and will consist of 5 sections as follows: Test of Reasoning, Test of English Language, Test of Numerical Ability, Test of General Awareness and Test of Computer Knowledge.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks. The exam duration is 120 minutes. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum total score (as decided by the Company) in the Main Examination iv. Candidates qualifying in the online Main Examination will be shortlisted and called for Regional Language Test, before final selection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 200 questions will be asked for 200 marks. The exam duration is 120 minutes. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum total score (as decided by the Company) in the Main Examination iv. Candidates qualifying in the online Main Examination will be shortlisted and called for Regional Language Test, before final selection. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Final selection would be made based on the performance in the online Main Examination & qualifying in the Regional Language Test.

Direct link to download NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026

NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Click on NICL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Final Merit List state-wise and category-wise shall be prepared in descending order of the marks secured by the candidates in the Online Main Examination subject to qualifying the Regional Language Test. Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the Merit List shall be considered for appointment subject to Medical Fitness. Candidates will be intimated of the same through the Company’s website. The candidates are requested to check the website regularly.

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply for 219 posts at dtu.ac.in, check details here

This recruitment drive will fill 500 Assistant vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NICL.