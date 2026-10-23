Delhi Technological University, DTU has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of DTU at dtu.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 219 posts in the organization. DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply for 219 posts at dtu.ac.in, check details here

The registration process begins today and will end on December 7, 2026. Once online application form is submitted, no request for change/correction/modification (including change of category) shall be allowed under any circumstances.

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Candidates must fill their correct and active e-mail addresses and mobile numbers in their online application forms so that any communication from the university is properly received by the candidates.

Selection Process The Ph.D degree holds 30 marks. Pre-Ph.D Degree holds 60 marks and Qualified in test UG/PG Scholarship (UGC/CSIR-NET (JRF)/GATE /CEED) in the relevant field holds 10 marks.

In case Ph.D degree is obtained from foreign university the degree must be recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and a certificate in respect of the same may be provided by the candidate.

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Application Fee The application fee is ₹2000/- for UR/OBC category and ₹1000/- for EWS/ SC / ST category. PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of fees. The application fee once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances or adjusted against any other recruitment process or selection.

How to Apply Visit the official website of DTU at dtu.ac.in. Click on jobs link and a new page will open. Now click on online application form and fill the applications. Once done, send the applications to the concerned authority. Candidates are required to submit the printed copy of the online Application Form and Annexure - II, signed on each page, along with self-attested copies of all desired/relevant documents related to educational qualifications, experience, Category Certificate, PwBD Certificate, front page of PhD thesis, front page of publications, documents in support of the eligibility criteria and claimed points and Fee Receipt/proof of payment.

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The documents mentioned above must be placed in a single sealed envelope and should reach on or before the closing date & time at the following address: The Recruitment Cell, Room No. 818, 8th Floor, AB-3 Block, Delhi Technological University, Shahbad Daulatpur, Bawana Road, Delhi – 110042.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DTU.

Detailed Notification Here