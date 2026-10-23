National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the UGC NET December 2026 Exam registration process on October 28, 2026. Candidates who have not applied for the UGC NET exam yet can do so through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December 2026 Exam: NTA shares process to upload photograph for registration, check steps here

Until October 22, a total of 186301 candidates have registered for the UGC NET exam.

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The Agency has shared the steps for uploading a live photograph to register for the UGC NET exam. Candidates who have yet to apply for the exam and are having difficulty capturing a live photograph can follow the steps to do so smoothly.

Ensure proper lighting on your face. Keep your background well-lit and clear. Make sure only one face is visible in the frame. If the issue continues, clear your browser cache or switch to a different browser or try in incognito mode. Reopen your application form and try capturing your live photo again. AP Inter Exam 2027 Datesheet: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year timetable released, check exam dates here

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course, or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited, or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed, may also apply for this test.

UGC NET December 2026 Exam: How to apply To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on UGC NET December 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Jamia students hold general body meeting, demand restoration of students' union

The examination fee is ₹1150/- for General/ Unreserved, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/ Third Gender candidates. The payment should be done through online mode.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.