NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check
NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 will be released on October 24, 2026. The steps to check the seat allotment results are given here.
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 on October 24, 2026. Candidates who have registered for Round 1 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
All those candidates who will get a seat will have to report to the colleges or institutes from October 26 to November 2, 2026. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data to MCC will be done on November 3, 2026.
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NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check
To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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The Round 1 registration process started on October 12 and ended on October 21, 2026. The choice filling process commenced on October 13 and ended on October 22, 2026. The choice locking facility started on October 21 and ended on October 22, 2026.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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