Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 on October 24, 2026. Candidates who have registered for Round 1 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check

All those candidates who will get a seat will have to report to the colleges or institutes from October 26 to November 2, 2026. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data to MCC will be done on November 3, 2026.

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NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. CISF to recruit 450 sportspersons, amend rules for sports recruitment at three levels

The Round 1 registration process started on October 12 and ended on October 21, 2026. The choice filling process commenced on October 13 and ended on October 22, 2026. The choice locking facility started on October 21 and ended on October 22, 2026.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.