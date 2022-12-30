NIFT 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow, Know how to apply
NIFT will close down the online application window tomorrow, December 31.
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close down the online application window tomorrow, December 31. Interested candidates who have not applied yet for UG/PG Programme can apply online at niftadmissions.in.
Candidates can apply from January 1, 2023, till January 8, 2023,with a late fee of ₹5000. Candidates can edit their applications from 9th January 2023 till 12th January 2023. The admit cards will be released on January 15. The CBT Entrance Examination for all UG & PG Programmes will be conducted on February 5th, 2023.
Direct link to apply for NIFT 2023
NIFT 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at niftadmissions.in
On the homepage, click on the apply link available under UG/PG Courses
Register and apply for the course
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference