Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA JEE Main 2021: Registration for May session exam closes today
competitive exams

NTA JEE Main 2021: Registration for May session exam closes today

JEE Main 2021: The option to register for JEE Main May session exam will close today at 12.50 pm.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:50 AM IST
NTA JEE Main 2021: Registration for May session exam closes today

JEE Main 2021: The option to register for JEE Main May session exam will close today at 12.50 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main exam from July 27 to August 2. This exam along with the April session of JEE Main was postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the country. Candidates who had applied earlier for these sessions can also edit or modify their application forms now.

The postponed April session of JEE main will be held from July 20 to 25. The JEE main admit cards are expected this week.

JEE Main 2021 May session exam: Know how to apply

Go to the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in or else directly go to JEE Main portal jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main May session exam application form

Enter the personal details

Submit the details

Apply for JEE Main May session exam

The NTA also allows candidates to withdraw their candidature from the exam during this time period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains exam jee main april exam
TRENDING NEWS

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP