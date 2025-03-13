NTA Sainik School exam city slips released at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE, direct link and know how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slips for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025) for Class 6 and Class 9. The examination city slips can be downloaded from the official website of NTA AISSEE 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. NTA Sainik School exam city slips has been released at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. Check direct link and steps to download here.

To download the exam city slips, candidates are required to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth in the space provided.

Notably, the examination city slips should not be used as the admit card. The exam city slips has been released to inform candidates where their examination centre is located.

The AISSEE 2025 admit card will be issued in due course, as informed by NTA in an official notice.

It may be mentioned here that entrance exam will be held offline, in the pen and paper mode using OMR sheets in 190 cities across India on April 5, 2025.

The Class 6 exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm (150 minutes), and the Class 9 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm (180 minutes).

The AISSEE 2025 Class 6 entrance test question paper will consist of 125 questions, and the syllabus covers four topics – Language, Mathematics, Intelligence and General Knowledge. The total marks in the exam will be 300 marks.

The Language, Intelligence and General Knowledge sections of the question paper will have two marks questions and the total marks in these sections will be 50 each. In Mathematics, there will be 50 questions for 150 marks.

Likewise, the Class 9 entrance test paper will have 150 questions for 400 marks. The topics include Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Science, and Social Science.

Mathematics section will have 50 questions of 4 marks each, and the remaining four sections will have 25 questions, each worth two marks.

NTA AISSEE 2025 exam city slip: Here's how to download

The steps mentioned below may be followed to download the exam city slips:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE On the home page, click on the link to download the exam city slip Enter your credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth) Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen Download the exam city slip and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

In case of any difficulties in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, students may contact on 011-40759000, 011- 69227700 or send an e-mail at aissee@nta.ac.in.