OPSC Assistant Professor Stage I result released at www.opsc.gov.in, link here

OPSC Assistant Professor (Economics) stage I interview result released at opsc.gov.in
Odisha Public Service Commission has released the Assistnat Professor (Economics)Stage 1 result today, March 20. Candidates can download the result from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.
A total of 40 candidates are found successful in the interviews. The interview was conducted from March 13 to March 17. 150 candidates were allowed to appear for the examination.
