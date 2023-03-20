Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OPSC Assistant Professor Stage I result released at www.opsc.gov.in, link here

OPSC Assistant Professor Stage I result released at www.opsc.gov.in, link here

Odisha Public Service Commission has released the Assistnat Professor (Economics)Stage 1 result today, March 20. Candidates can download the result from the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

A total of 40 candidates are found successful in the interviews. The interview was conducted from March 13 to March 17. 150 candidates were allowed to appear for the examination.

OPSC Assistant Professor result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recommendation Notice - Recruitment to the post of Asst. Professor (Stage-I) (Economics) (Advt. No. 14 of 2021-22)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the printout for future reference.

