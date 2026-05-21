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Over 23,000 civil services aspirants opt for three new exam centres: UPSC

Over 23,000 civil services aspirants opt for three new exam centres: UPSC

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:55 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Union Public Service Commission on Thursday said over 23,000 civil services aspirants have opted for three newly introduced examination centres as part of efforts to decongest venues for examination.

Over 23,000 civil services aspirants opt for three new exam centres: UPSC

With the addition of centres at Bhubaneshwar, Kanpur, and Meerut, the total number of examination centres for the civil services examination has increased from 80 to 83, the Commission said.

"Nearly 23,000 candidates have applied to these new centres, easing the rush at the adjoining centres for the Civil Services Examination-2026," the UPSC said in a statement.

The civil services exam is conducted annually in three stages preliminary, mains, and interview for recruitment to services including Indian Administrative Service , Indian Foreign Service , and Indian Police Service .

This year's civil services preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The Commission said it has received a total of 8,19,372 applications for the preliminary examination.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said the initiative aims to make the examination process more candidate-friendly, accessible, and efficient.

The data collected through this exercise will help identify feasible locations for additional examination centres in the future, the statement said.

These initiatives reflect the UPSC's continued efforts to evolve its processes in line with contemporary requirements, while upholding the highest standards of fairness, transparency, and integrity, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / Over 23,000 civil services aspirants opt for three new exam centres: UPSC
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