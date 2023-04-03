PSTET 2023 answer key released at pstet2023.org, get link here

The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training has released PSTET 2023 answer key on the official website. Candidates can download the PSTET 2023 answer keys at pstet2023.org.

PSTET 2023 answer key released

“Candidates may send their feedback/Objections regarding the Answer key of Paper 1, if any, latest by 6th April 2023 (5 PM). A link (Ans. Key Feedback) for this purpose has been provided in the login area of the candidate”, reads the official website.

PSTET 2023 answer keys: Know how to download

Visit the official website at pstet2023.org

On the homepage, click on “The answer Key of Paper I of PSTET 2023 has been uploaded. Click here to view”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.