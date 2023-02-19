PSTET 2023: Registration begins at pstet2023.org, get apply link

The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab has begun the registration process for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test(PSTET). Interested candidates can apply online at pstet2023.org. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 28.

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test(PSTET) will be conducted on March 12, 2023.

“Candidates appearing from states (other than Punjab Domicile) will be considered only in the General Category with regard to fees. The same fee which is fixed for the General Category candidate (i.e. Rs. 1000/- separately each for Paper I and Paper II), is to be charged from candidates of other states” reads the official website.

PSTET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of PSTET2023 at pstet2023.org

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application feeSubmit and take the print for future reference.

