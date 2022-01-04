PSTET answer keys for December 2021 exam released, get link to raise objections

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday released the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021 answer keys. Candidates can visit official website at pstet.pseb.ac.in to check the answer key.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PSTET was conducted on December 24, 2021.

<strong>Direct link to check answer key and raise objections</strong>

How to Check PSTET answer key and raise objections:

Visit the official website of PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in

Click on Grievance portal link

Click on link for answer key/OMR sheet/Query portal

Enter Application Number and Password to login

Answer Key and OMR Sheet will appear on screen

Candidates can check their answers and submit their objections, if any. The last date for raising objections is January 7, 2022. The final answer key will be released on January 17, 2022, after incorporating the raised objections. PSTET results will be announced by January 24, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website http://www.pseb.ac.in for more information.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}