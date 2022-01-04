Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSTET answer keys for December 2021 exam released, get link to raise objections
competitive exams

PSTET answer keys for December 2021 exam released, get link to raise objections

PSTET answer key: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday released the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021 answer keys.
PSTET answer keys: Candidates can visit official website at pstet.pseb.ac.in to check the answer key and raise objections.(pstet.pseb.ac.in)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 02:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday released the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021 answer keys. Candidates can visit official website at pstet.pseb.ac.in to check the answer key.

The PSTET was conducted on December 24, 2021.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check answer key and raise objections&lt;/strong&gt;

How to Check PSTET answer key and raise objections:

 Visit the official website of PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in

Click on Grievance portal link

Click on link for answer key/OMR sheet/Query portal

Enter Application Number and Password to login

 Answer Key and OMR Sheet will appear on screen

Candidates can check their answers and submit their objections, if any. The last date for raising objections is January 7, 2022. The final answer key will be released on January 17, 2022, after incorporating the raised objections. PSTET results will be announced by January 24, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website http://www.pseb.ac.in for more information.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key pstet
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP