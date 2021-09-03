Punjab Police admit cards 2021 released for IA and constable recruitment exams

Punjab Police has released admit cards for intelligence assistant in intelligence cadre and constable in investigation cadre recruitment exams on its official website. Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their admit cards from the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 1,191 posts in Punjab Police. Of 1,191 vacancies.

Direct link to download Punjab Police admit card 2021

How to download Punjab Police Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'Recruitment' section.

Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF IA IN INTELLIGENCE & CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE".

Click on the link that reads, "Link to the Recruitment Portal".

Click on 'Log In' section.

Key in your credentials.

Download the admit card.

Take its print out for further use.