Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment Exam 2024 to be cancelled? details inside

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Sep 03, 2024 03:26 PM IST

The proposal reached the government through Director General of Police UR Sahu and a discussion regarding the matter had taken place, local media reported.

The Rajasthan Police SI recruitment examination is now facing speculations of being cancelled following the arrest and developments in connection with the exam paper leak case.

The Rajasthan Police SI recruitment examination is now facing speculations of being cancelled following the arrest and developments in connection with the exam paper leak case.
The Rajasthan Police SI recruitment examination is now facing speculations of being cancelled following the arrest and developments in connection with the exam paper leak case. (Representational image)

As per local media reports, the police headquarters has forwarded a proposal to the Rajasthan government regarding the cancellation of the recruitment exam, and the government is expected to take a final decision on this.

A few days back, SOG ADG Vijay Kumar Singh sent a proposal to cancel the recruitment exam and even mentioned how the exam paper was leaked from the examination centre and reached many people through social media. The proposal reached the government through Director General of Police UR Sahu and a discussion regarding the matter had taken place, local media reported.

