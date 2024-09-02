SI paper leak: Ex-RPSC member held for giving examination paper to his children

A former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member was arrested by Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) in connection with sub-inspector recruitment paper leak for allegedly providing the question paper of the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2021 to his two children, an official said. Raika was a member of the RPSC for a period of four years from 2018 to 2022. (Representative file photo)

The ADGP of the SOG VK Singh said, “Ramu Ram Raika’s children were arrested on Saturday from the Rajasthan Police Training Academy (RPA) along with three other trainee SIs. During the probe, it was found that their father, an ex-RPSC member, got hold of the paper from some sources much before the exam and provided them. We are probing the sources, and the payments made to them by Raika.”

According to the officials, Raika was a member of the RPSC for a period of four years from 2018 to 2022 when another RPSC member Babu Lal Katara was also part of the commission and was earlier arrested by the SOG for his alleged involvement in the paper leak of the 2022 Senior Teachers’ Recruitment Examination.

“Raika’s daughter ranked fifth in the exam while Devesh ranked 40th. However, both failed to clear a few tests before. It was also found that Katara was a member of their interview panel,” said another official.

Three other trainee SIs, all of whom secured top ranks in the exam, were also arrested along with Raika’s children.

“We have made them give a test of the same question paper, but their result was terrible,” said the officer.

So far, the SOG has arrested around 45 trainee SIs from the 2021 batch since the case came to the fore in March this year.

“Around 65 more people including 20 SIs are under the SOG’s radar in connection to this case. Further investigation is underway,” said the officer.