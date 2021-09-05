Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2021: Close to 26 lakh candidates to appear for exam
competitive exams

REET 2021: Close to 26 lakh candidates to appear for exam

The REET 2021 will be held for 26 lakh candidates at 4,153 exam centres, Rajasthan state education minister said on Friday. The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) will be held on September 26.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:37 PM IST
REET 2021: Close to 26 lakh candidates to appear for exam (PTI file photo)

The REET 2021 will be held for 26 lakh candidates at 4,153 exam centres, theRajasthan state education minister said on Friday. The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) will be held on September 26. 

A high-level meeting was held on September 3, under the chairmanship of the education minister to discuss various aspects of conducting the REET 2021. Director of Secondary Education Saurabh Swamy, Chairman of Board of Secondary Education DP Jaroli and top officials of Home and Transport Department were present in the meeting.

On exam centre allotment to candidates, the education minister said the entire process is computer-based and women and differently-abled candidates will be allotted exam centres as close as possible.

The education minister said that proper arrangements would be made for thermal scanning, masks, sanitizers and social distancing at every center and maximum ease would be ensured for the candidates by proper coordination with the departments like district administration, police administration, roadways and railways etc.

RELATED STORIES

In another related development, the state education department had tweeted on September 3 that, “Now the candidates appearing in all the competitive examinations will get the facility of free travel in the Rajasthan Transport Corporation for the examination in the state.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news rajasthan board rbse
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Main answer key soon: Here's what candidates should know

UPSSSC ITI instructor exam likely in November

NEET PG Admit Card 2021: NBE announces hall ticket release date, notice here 

IBPS clerk prelims results 2021 declared at ibps.in, direct link
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP