The National Testing Agency, NTA, has started the registration process for RMS CET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.

RMS CET 2026: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet, direct link to apply here

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The last date to apply for the entrance exam is October 20, 2026. The last date of submission with late fee is October 25, 2026.

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Eligibility Criteria

For admission to Class VI, the candidates must have passed Class V or be studying in Class V and pass it before that date of admission to Rashtriya Military School.

For admission in Class IX, the candidate must have passed Class VIII from a government/recognized school before the date of admission to Rashtriya Military School. Candidates should also preferably have knowledge of English which is the medium of instruction in Rashtriya Military Schools.

Age Limit

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{{^usCountry}} Class 6 admission: Candidate should between 10-13 years as on 31st March 2027 (born between April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2017, both days inclusive). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Class 6 admission: Candidate should between 10-13 years as on 31st March 2027 (born between April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2017, both days inclusive). {{/usCountry}}

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Class 9 admission: Candidate should between 13-16 years as on March 31, 2027 (born between 1st April 2011 to 31st March 2014, both days inclusive)

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Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC/OBC (NCL) is ₹1000/-. Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/ Wards of Armed forces personnel Killed in Action (KIA) will have to pay ₹750/- as application fee.

Direct link to apply here

How to Apply

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To apply for the entrance examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet. Click on RMS CET 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rashtriya Military Schools are English medium residential Public Schools run by the Ministry of Defence to import quality education to the wards of defence personnel and civilians from classes VI to XII. These schools are the founding members of the Indian Public Schools' Conference (IPSC). There are five Rashtriya Military Schools (RMSs) located at Chail in the Shimla Hills of Himachal Pradesh, Ajmer and Dholpur in Rajasthan, Belgaum and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of RMSCET.