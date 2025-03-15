RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to check CBT 2 hall tickets when released

RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where to check CBT 2 hall tickets when out

RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet released the RRB ALP Admit Card 2025. Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 2 hall tickets when released will be available to candidates on the official websites of regional RRBs. The Computer Based Test 2 will be held on March 19 and 20, 2025. The CBT 2 exam will comprise of two parts- Part A and B. The exam duration is for 2 hours and 30 minutes and the total questions asked is 175. Part A will have 100 questions and time duration is 90 minutes and Part B will have 75 questions and time duration is 60 minutes. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

For part A, the minimum pass percentage for eligibility is UR and EWS: 40%, OBC: 30%, SC: 30% and ST: 25%. Only the marks scored in Part-A shall be counted for shortlisting of candidates for further stages of this recruitment process provided the candidate irrespective of community is able to secure qualifying marks (35%) in Part-B.

The official notice says that downloading of e-call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

The exam city slip was released on March 11, 2025 which is available to candidates on the official website of RRBs.

RRB will fill 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts in the organisation. The registration process started on January 20 and concluded on February 19, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.