RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where, how to check CBT 2 hall tickets when released
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet released the RRB ALP Admit Card 2025. Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 2 hall tickets when released will be available to candidates on the official websites of regional RRBs. The Computer Based Test 2 will be held on March 19 and 20, 2025. The CBT 2 exam will comprise of two parts- Part A and B. The exam duration is for 2 hours and 30 minutes and the total questions asked is 175. Part A will have 100 questions and time duration is 90 minutes and Part B will have 75 questions and time duration is 60 minutes. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer....Read More
For part A, the minimum pass percentage for eligibility is UR and EWS: 40%, OBC: 30%, SC: 30% and ST: 25%. Only the marks scored in Part-A shall be counted for shortlisting of candidates for further stages of this recruitment process provided the candidate irrespective of community is able to secure qualifying marks (35%) in Part-B.
The official notice says that downloading of e-call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.
The exam city slip was released on March 11, 2025 which is available to candidates on the official website of RRBs.
RRB will fill 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts in the organisation. The registration process started on January 20 and concluded on February 19, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Mock test link available
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024 mock test link. The mock test link for Assistant Loco Pilot computer based test 2 is available to all candidates on the official website of regional RRBs.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB ALP Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Check registration dates
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: The registration process started on January 20 and concluded on February 19, 2024.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: RRB will fill 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts in the organisation.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Exam city slip released
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: The exam city slip was released on March 11, 2025 which is available to candidates on the official website of RRBs.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: When will admit card release?
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: The official notice says that downloading of e-call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Check marking scheme for all categories
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: For part A, the minimum pass percentage for eligibility is UR and EWS: 40%, OBC: 30%, SC: 30% and ST: 25%. Only the marks scored in Part-A shall be counted for shortlisting of candidates for further stages of this recruitment process provided the candidate irrespective of community is able to secure qualifying marks (35%) in Part-B.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Negative markings to be done
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Exam duration here
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: The exam duration is for 2 hours and 30 minutes and the total questions asked is 175.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Pattern of CBT 2
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: The CBT 2 exam will comprise of two parts- Part A and B. Part A will have 100 questions and time duration is 90 minutes and Part B will have 75 questions and time duration is 60 minutes.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: CBT 2 exam dates
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: The Computer Based Test 2 will be held on March 19 and 20, 2025.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Where to check admit card link?
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 2 hall tickets when released will be available to candidates on the official websites of regional RRBs.
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: CBT 2 hall ticket not out
RRB ALP Admit Card News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet released the RRB ALP Admit Card 2025.