Railway Recruitment Boards will release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 this week. The Group D admit card can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for the computer-based test through the official website of the regional RRBs.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: When will CBT hall tickets release? check official update (Rajkumar)

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The computer-based test will begin on August 3 and will end on August 21, 2026.

The official notice reads, "The e-call letters will be available for download around 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link." This means that the admit card is expected to be released by July 30 or July 31, 2026.

Soon after the hall ticket is released, candidates can download it by following the steps given below.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: How to download

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

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5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.