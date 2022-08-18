RRB Group D Exam: Application status link activated, notice here

Railway Recruitment Board has activated RRB Group D Exam application status link. Candidates who have applied for the group d examination can check the application status through the official site of regional RRBs.

As per the official notice, in the application status link, candidates can view the eligibility/ ineligibility status of their applications by their application registration number and date of birth. The link will remain active till the completion of the CBT.

Direct link to check RRB Group D Exam application status

RRB Group D Exam: How to check application status

To check the application status, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of regional RRBs.

Click on CEN No. RRC-01/2019 for Level – 1 posts application status link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your application status will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application status and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Phase 1 examination is conducted today, August 17, 2022. The Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 26 to September 8. 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.