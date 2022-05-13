Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Answer Key link to release today, raise objections till May 18

RRB NTPC Answer Key will release today, May 13, 2022. The answer key and objection link will remain active till May 18, 2022. 
RRB NTPC Answer Key link to release today, raise objections till May 18
Published on May 13, 2022 11:32 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB NTPC Answer Key link on May 13, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination can check the answer key through the official site of regional RRBs. The link to check answer key will be activated at 5 pm on May 13. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the answer key link will be available from May 13 to May 18. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise objections against the answer key till May 18, 2022. The objection link will remain open till 11.55 pm on May 18. Candidates who want to raise objection against the answer key will have to pay 50 per question on objection. 

RRB NTPC Answer Key: How to download 

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of RRBs.
  • Click on RRB NTPC Answer Key link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CBT 2 exams was conducted on May 9 and May 10, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of regional RRBs. 

 

