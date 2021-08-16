RRB NTPC answer keys 2021 for 1st stage CBT released, direct link

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday, August 16 released the answer keys, question paper and responses of candidates of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1), for recruitment of various NTPC graduate and under graduate posts, held between December 28, 2020 to Jul 31, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer keys on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC answer key 2021 direct link

Candidates can now view the questions, options, and answer keys released by the RRBs. They can raise objections, if any, regarding the questions, options, and answer keys from August 18, 8pm onwards. The window to submit objections against the questions, options and keys, and online fee payment will close at 11:59 pm on August 23.

Any representation made after the final date and time i.e. August 23 at 11:59 pm will not be entertained.

The prescribed fee for raising an objection per question is Rs.50 plus applicable bank service charges. In case the objection raised is found to be valid, the fee paid shall be refunded to the candidate.

The RRB NTPC exams are being conducted to fill up 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.

Procedure for raising objections

The detailed procedure is available in the link provided on the official website of RRB.

Note: The decision of RRBs on the objections raised by candidates shall be final and binding and no further correspondence will be entertained from the candidates.