RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where to check examination schedule when out, check steps to download

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The exam schedule has not been released yet, check steps to download when out.

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB, has not released the the RRB NTPC examination schedule so far. When announced, the exam dates will be available on the official websites of regional RRBs. Along with the exam schedule, the RRBs will also likely share details like city intimation slip and admit card release dates.

The registration process for graduate-level began on on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. The application process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

The RRB NTPC selection process will include computer-based tests (CBTs), and computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

Through the recruitment drive, RRBs aim to fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025: Here's how to check when out

Go to the RRB website. Open the NTPC UG or graduate-level exam date notification. Download the PDF and check the exam dates.

