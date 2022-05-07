RRB NTPC Exam: Railways to run 65 special trains for candidates, see details

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022: To facilitate transportation of RRB NTPC exam candidates, Indian Railways has decided to run 65 special trains across the country.

These trains will run on round trips from various stations. The details are available on the website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – rrbcdg.gov.in.

Here are the timings of the special trains:

Hazrat Nizamuddin (May 7) - Jabalpur (May 10) (Round trip) Anand Vihar terminal (May 8) - Prayagraj (May 9) (Round trip) Delhi (May 8) - Jammu Tawai (May 9) (Round trip) Delhi Sarai Rohilla (May 8) - Bhagat Ki Kothi (May 9) (Round trip)

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for pay levels 4 and 6 are scheduled for May 9 and 10 and admit cards for the test have been issued on rrbcdg.gov.in.

The exam for other pay levels will be conducted late and the dates have not been announced yet.

To download admit cards, candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.