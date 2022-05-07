Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC Exam: Railways to run 65 special trains for candidates, see details
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Exam: Railways to run 65 special trains for candidates, see details

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022: These trains will run on round trips from various stations. The details are available on the website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB NTPC Exam: Railways to run 65 special trains for candidates, see details (representational photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 10:13 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022: To facilitate transportation of RRB NTPC exam candidates, Indian Railways has decided to run 65 special trains across the country. 

These trains will run on round trips from various stations. The details are available on the website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – rrbcdg.gov.in. 

Here are the timings of the special trains: 

  1. Hazrat Nizamuddin (May 7) - Jabalpur (May 10) (Round trip)
  2. Anand Vihar terminal (May 8) - Prayagraj (May 9) (Round trip)
  3. Delhi (May 8) - Jammu Tawai (May 9) (Round trip)
  4. Delhi Sarai Rohilla (May 8) - Bhagat Ki Kothi (May 9) (Round trip)

For more information, click here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for pay levels 4 and 6 are scheduled for May 9 and 10 and admit cards for the test have been issued on rrbcdg.gov.in.

The exam for other pay levels will be conducted late and the dates have not been announced yet. 

To download admit cards, candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb rrb ntpc ‪indian railways‬
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP