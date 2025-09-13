RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Steps to download provisional key when out, what's next for candidates
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: The RRBs are yet to release the NTPC UG answer key 2025. Check the steps to download the provisional answer key when released and other important updates.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards are expected to release the RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 soon. When released, candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination will be able to check the answer key on the official website of regional RRBs. Once the answer key is released, RRBs will allow candidates to submit their challenges, if any, for a period of 2-3 days. Candidates can challenge the answer key by making payment of processing fee for each objection raised....Read More
The RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination was held in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025.
Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of vacancies, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: How to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key
- Visit the official website of RRBs.
- Click on RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
- Check the provisional key and download it.
- Keep a printout of the same for further need.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Examination dates
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Number of vacancies
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: RRBs will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: What's next for candidates after answer key is released?
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Once the answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key within a stipulated time.
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Where to check
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: The RRB NTPC UG answer key will be released on the official website of regional RRBs.