RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Steps to download provisional key when out, what's next for candidates

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: Check how to download RRB NTPC UG answer key when out. (PTI file)

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards are expected to release the RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 soon. When released, candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination will be able to check the answer key on the official website of regional RRBs. Once the answer key is released, RRBs will allow candidates to submit their challenges, if any, for a period of 2-3 days. Candidates can challenge the answer key by making payment of processing fee for each objection raised....Read More

The RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination was held in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of vacancies, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key

Visit the official website of RRBs. Click on RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed. Check the provisional key and download it. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

