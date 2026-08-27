The Railway Recruitment Boards have announced the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026. Candidates who will appear for the computer-based test 2 for the post of non-technical popular categories (under-graduate) can check the exam schedule on the official websites of regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 dates announced for CBT 2, check schedule here (Rajkumar)

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The CBT 2 exam will be held on September 17, 2026. The examination duration is 90 minutes. The question paper will have 120 questions out of which 50 questions on General Awareness, 35 each for Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to the subjects given above.

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Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-25%.These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 Marks for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

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{{^usCountry}} Direct link to check RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 dates notice RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026: How to check schedule {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to check RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 dates notice RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026: How to check schedule {{/usCountry}}

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To check the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 dates notice available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 posts in the organisation out of which 2424 posts of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 394 posts of Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 163 posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist and 77 posts of Trains Clerk.

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The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.