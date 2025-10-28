Railway Recruitment Boards will begin the registration process for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 on October 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can find the direct link through the official website of RRBs. RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Registration for 8850 vacancies begins today, here's how to apply (Rajkumar)

As per the indicative notice, the last date to apply is November 27, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 8850 vacancies of Traffic Assistant, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has strongly advised the candidates to verify the primary details using Aadhaar, during filling of online application, in order to avoid inconvenience and additional delays due to special detailed scrutiny at every stage of recruitment process for Non-Aadhaar verified applications. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.