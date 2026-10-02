The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Computer-Based Test can download the exam city slip through the official website of the regional RRBs.

RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 released, direct link to download here (Rajkumar)

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The examination will be held on October 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2026. The exam duration is for 90 minutes, and the total number of questions asked is 100. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

Direct link to download RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026

RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026: How to download

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of regional RRBs. Click on RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed. Check the exam city slip and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The selection process comprises of following stages- Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical examination. Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various communities: UR–40%, EWS–40%, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)-30%, SC-30% and ST-25%. The marks scored in CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for further stages of this recruitment process.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6557 posts in the organisation out of which 323 vacancies for Technician Grade-I Signal and 6234 vacancies for Technician Grade III.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.