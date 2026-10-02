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RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 released, direct link to download here

RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released. The direct link to download the exam city slip is given here.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026, 12:02:10 IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Computer-Based Test can download the exam city slip through the official website of the regional RRBs.

RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 released, direct link to download here (Rajkumar)
RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 released, direct link to download here (Rajkumar)

The examination will be held on October 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2026. The exam duration is for 90 minutes, and the total number of questions asked is 100. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

Direct link to download RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026

RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026: How to download

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
  2. Click on RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.
  5. Check the exam city slip and download it.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises of following stages- Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical examination. Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various communities: UR–40%, EWS–40%, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)-30%, SC-30% and ST-25%. The marks scored in CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for further stages of this recruitment process.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6557 posts in the organisation out of which 323 vacancies for Technician Grade-I Signal and 6234 vacancies for Technician Grade III.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Papri Chanda

Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.

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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home/Education/Competitive Exams/RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 released, direct link to download here
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