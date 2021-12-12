RRC group D application modification from Dec 15: Key points to note

The railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will open the RRC group D application form modification link on Wednesday, December 15. Through this, candidates whose application forms have been rejected on the grounds of wrong photograph or signature can update the documents. This facility will be open till December 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per official data, a total of 4,85,607 candidates are likely to update their application forms using this option.

“In regards to 4,85,607 candidates whose applications were found rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature, for those the modification link will be live from 15.12.2021 to 26.12.2021 on all the official websites of RRBs for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity,” the RRBs have informed candidates. “Thereafter, decision of RRBs regarding validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. In this process the candidates whose application found accepted will also be scheduled in subsequent phases of CBT exam of CEN No. RRC01/2019,” the RRBs have added.

After the application process is over, the RRBs will issue admit cards to those candidates whose application forms have been submitted successfully. The exam is likely to be held from February 23, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RRC group D exam date is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the RRBs have said.