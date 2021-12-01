Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRC group D application modification: Here's what candidates should know

Only those candidates whose application forms were rejected on the ground of invalid photograph or signature can modify the application forms and upload correct documents.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The application form modification link for the RRC group D recruitment will open for candidates, as per an official announcement made by the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) on November 26. Only those candidates whose application forms were rejected on the ground of invalid photograph or signature can modify the application forms and upload correct documents.

As per the announcement made by the RRBs, this will be one-time opportunity for candidates. “Thereafter, decision of RRBs regarding validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. No further representations on this account shall be entertained,” the RRBs have informed candidates.

“Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites),” the RRBs have also said.

The RRC group D exam was announced in February 2019. More than 1 lakh vacancies in group D posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

 

 

 

