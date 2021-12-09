RRC Group D exam from February 23

Giving relief to over 1 crore candidates, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) on Wednesday announced the RRC group D exam date. As per the notification available on the RRB portals, the RRC group D exam will begin on February 23, 2022. The exam will be held in computer-based mode.

“The CBT as per details provided in CEN No. RRC-01/2019 will commence tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the RRBs have said in the exam notice.

To give another chance to candidates whose application forms have been rejected on grounds of wrong photograph and signature, the RRBs will open a modification link from December 15 to 26. The RRBs say a total of 4,85,607 applications have been rejected.

The admit cards of the RRC group D exam will be released on the official websites. “Downloading of E-call letters will start from 4 days prior to CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link,” candidates have been informed.

Through this recruitment drive, more than 1 lakh vacancies will be filled.

Meanwhile, the RRB NTPC exam result is expected by January 15. Over one crore candidates had applied for the exam which was held from December 2020 to July 2021.