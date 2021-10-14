Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB patwari exam admit card today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in portal
competitive exams

RSMSSB patwari exam admit card today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in portal

RSMSSB patwari exam admit card will be released today for the exams scheduled to be held on October 23 and 24. Candidates can download the admit card at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB patwari exam admit card today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in portal(PTI)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:03 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur will release the RSMSSB patwari exam admit card will be released today, October 14. Candidates can download the patwari admit card from the website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Patwari admit card official website

RSMSSB Patwari admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on RSMSSB patwari admit card
  • Enter the registration number and other information asked
  • Submit the details
  • Download the RSMSSB admit card

RSMSSB Patwari exam will be held on October 23 and 24. The exam will be held in two shifts each day and each shift will be of 3 hours duration. The first shift of the RSMSSB patwari exam will be held from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates have been asked to reach the exam centre at least 1.5 hours before the commencement of the exam. 

Candidates have also been asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

New NEET PG 2021 score card to be released today: NBE

ICSI result for CS foundation program soon at icsi.edu: Know how to check

NEET UG 2021: Last date for application form correction extended again

DSSSB admit card 2021 released for various exams scheduled on Oct 16 and 17
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP