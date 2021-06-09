SBI PO Prelims 2021: Subject-wise study plan for preparation at home

SBI PO exam is conducted for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers. To ace the exam, candidates should plan a section-by-section approach to attempt questions with high accuracy and within the allotted time. SBI PO Prelims Exam has three sections - English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability with 30, 35, and 35 questions respectively. These are all objective type questions of one mark each for correct answers and a penalty of 0.25 marks for an incorrect one. The candidates are given a total of 60 minutes to complete the exam. A prior knowledge of the exam pattern is essential as it gives the aspirants a platform to start their efficient preparation. In this article, I have shared some useful section-wise tips to prepare for the exam.

English Language

The English section is not very tough to crack and must be attempted first. It’s a test of grammar, vocabulary and reading skills. Students must build a good foundation of the English Grammar and practise questions on sentence re-arrangement, idioms & phrases, error spotting, sentence correction etc. Vocabulary is tested using questions on synonyms, antonyms, fill in the blanks, spot the error etc. Reading from various sources and maintaining a list of difficult words to revise helps candidates do well. A good reading speed will help you score well in the comprehension questions.

Quantitative Aptitude

This section is a test of translating statements into numbers or mathematical equations and solving them. In addition to that, it also tests candidates speed and accuracy. The level of difficulty of this section is moderate to difficult in comparison to other sections which is why prioritising the questions to attempt first is extremely important to save time. Questions asked range from topics like Probability, Profit & Loss, Simple & Compound Interest, Time & Distance, Data Interpretation, etc. It is highly recommended to practice questions from Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Aggarwal to do well in this section.

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Section is considered very scoring in Prelims. With good preparation one can easily score 30+ marks in this section. Puzzles and Seating Arrangement questions have the maximum weightage in this section and consist of around 20 questions. Other than these two topics, the reasoning section consists of some other important topics like coding decoding, inequality, syllogism, blood relation, direction & distance, order & ranking, alphanumeric series, input-output etc. These topics are easy and one can learn their basics within one month. Common mistake made by many students is that they keep on practicing puzzles and seating arrangement questions but not other topics as they are considered easy. They forget that solving easy questions quicker will buy them more time to solve the tough ones.

To sum up, candidates should focus on the revision of critical topics. Maximum efforts must be put into topics with maximum weightage in the SBI PO prelims exam. Generally, guesswork and spending too much time on one question must be avoided in this exam under all circumstances as there is a negative marking for incorrect responses. Aspirants must also set aside enough time to attempt and analyse full-length mock tests apart from regular studying and revision. Apart from this, shortcuts must be learned for solving questions. Since there are sectional timings, learning shortcuts will help the examinee to attempt maximum questions in less possible time.

SBI PO 2021 is one of the most lucrative government jobs, clearing the prestigious test necessitates substantial studying and adherence to a preparation strategy. Before beginning the preparation, one should look over the SBI PO curriculum for each section in depth. SBI PO preparation is a time-consuming process that can be completed in a reasonable amount of time if one begins with the right plan.

(Author Ankush Lamba is an educator using Classplus to prepare students for various banking entrance exams)