SBI PO Prelims admit cards 2022 released, direct link to download hall tickets

SBI PO Prelims admit cards 2022: The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO preliminary exam call letter or admit Card. Candidates who have applied for SBI Probationary Officer posts can download their SBI PO admit cards through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Direct link to download SBI PO admit cards

The SBI PO preliminary examination will be held on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022. Candidates can download the SBI PO prelims admit card by following these steps:

SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in

Click on careers link and a new page will open

A new page will open and candidates can click on SBI PO prelims admit cards 2022 link

Enter the login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download it