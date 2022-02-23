Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SEED 2022 results released, here's how to check scorecard

Published on Feb 23, 2022 03:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) on February 23 has declared the SEED result 2022 for B.Des admission. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scorecard on the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Design at www.sid.edu.in.

Candidates can download their result through BDSE ID and Password.

Direct link to download the SEED result

SEED Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website atsid.edu.in

Click on the ‘SEED result’ link, on the homepage

Enter your BDES ID and password and click on 'Login'

The SEED result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

SEED result 2022: Important dates

Slot Booking for Personal Interaction -- February 26 to 28.

Phase 1 (Online) of Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) - March 4 to 7.

Phase 2 (Online) of Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) - April 8 to 10.

The First Merit List will be announced on April 15th.

