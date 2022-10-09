SSC CGL 2022: Registration date extended till October 13, check revised schedule

Staff Selection Commission has extended SSC CGL 2022 registration date. The Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 last date has been extended till October 13, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply make online fee payment is till October 14, 2022. The last date for payment through Challan is till October 15, 2022 and the dates of window for application form correction including online payment is from October 19 to October 20, 2022.

It is informed that relevant part in the notice of Examination where closing date was treated as crucial dates for ascertaining eligibility, will now be as per new closing date i.e. October 13, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

SSC CGL 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CGL 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the documents.

Make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

