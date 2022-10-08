SSC CGL 2022 registration ends today, apply on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close registration for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 today, October 8. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No extension in the application deadline will be given under any circumstances, the commission had previously said.

The editing window for those who submit their forms by the deadline will open from October 12 to 13, 2022.

SSC CGL Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled for December 2022. Detailed date sheet is awaited.

The application fee for the exam is ₹100 for all categories except for women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 will be conducted for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts.

Preference for various posts and departments will be taken from candidates during option entry, which will take place before final results. “A candidate will not be considered for a Post and Ministry/ Department/ Organization, if he has not indicated his preference for it,” the commission said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}