Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police Paper-II, and CHSL Tier 1 exams rescheduled
competitive exams

SSC CGL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police Paper-II, and CHSL Tier 1 exams rescheduled

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the dates for the various examinations.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Staff Selection Commission rescheduled the dates for various exams(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission( SSC) has rescheduled the date for the conduct of various examinations in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The rescheduled examination are for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 ( For leftover candidates), and Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020.

The revised date for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 is July 26. The CHSL Tier-1 2020 examination for the leftover candidates will be conducted between August 4 to 12. The CGL Tier-I examination will be conducted between August 13 to 24.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC CGLat https://ssc.nic.in/ for regular updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc cgl exam ssc exams staff selection commission
TRENDING NEWS

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP