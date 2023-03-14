SSC CGL tier 2 answer key, response sheets out at ssc.nic.in, know how to check

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC combined graduate level (CGL) exam tier-2 answer keys on the official website. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission conducted Tier-II Examination 2022 from March 2 to March 7 at various locations around the nation. Candidates can raise objections till March 17.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 14.03.2023 (6.00 PM) to 17.03.2023 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 17.03.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

SSC CGL tier 2 answer keys: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer keys link

Download and take the print for future reference.