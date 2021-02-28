Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 20, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:53 PM IST
SSC CGL final answer key 2019.

SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Sunday released the final answer key along with the question papers for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2019 on its official website.

The commission had declared the results of the Combined Graduate LevelExamination (Tier-II), 2019 on February 19, 2021.

"Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) has been uploaded on the website of the Commission w.e.f. 28.02.2021 (04:00PM)," reads the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC CGL final answer key 2019.

How to check SSC CGL final answer key 2019:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2019:Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)"

Click on the link to check SSC CGL final answer key 2019

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC CGL final answer key 2019 will appear on the display screen

Download the final answer key and take its print out for future use.

