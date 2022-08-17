SSC CHSL 2021 tier 1 final answer key released on ssc.nic.in, direct link

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2021 (tier 1). Candidates who appeared in the exam can now go to ssc.nic.in and download it. The commission has also published question paper of the exam along with answer key.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper(s) w.r.t. Tier-1 of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 on the website of the Commission on 16.08.2022,” reads the SSC notification.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month only i.e. from 16.08.2022 (18:00 Hrs) to 15.09.2022 (18:00 Hrs),” it adds.

Direct link to download SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2021.

