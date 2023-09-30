SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2023: Registration for 7447 posts ends today at ssc.nic.in, link here

Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2023 on September 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2023 can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2023: Registration for 7447 posts ends today(ssc.nic.in)

The correction window will open on October 3 and will close on October 4, 2023. The examination is scheduled in December 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 7547 posts in the organisation.

To apply for the exam, candidates age limit should be between 18 years to 25 years of age. Candidates should have passed 10 +2 ( Senior Secondary) from a recognised Board. Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner License is not acceptable.

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2023: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply for the same.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Login to the account by entering the required details.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.