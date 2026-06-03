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SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026: Provisional key likely to be out soon at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 will be released likely soon. Check the steps to download the provisional key when released. 

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 02:38 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Staff Selection Commission has not yet released SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 can download the answer key when released from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026: Provisional key likely to be out soon at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check(Pexels/Representational Image)

The answer key will be available along with the objection window. Candidates may go through the Tentative Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, through a provided link within the stipulated time limit on payment of 50/- per question.

The examination was held for four weeks- first week from April 27 to May 2, second week from May 4 to May 9, third week from May 18 to May 23 and fourth week from May 25 to May 30, 2026.

The Computer-Based Examination consisted of one Objective Type Paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with the following composition: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi. All the questions was of Objective Multiple-Choice Type.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 25487 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

 
central armed police forces ssc ssc gd
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026: Provisional key likely to be out soon at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check
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