Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates who will appear for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Exam City Slip 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, download link here

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The examination will be held in four windows- Week 1 from April 27 to May 2, Week 2 from May 4 to May 9, Week 3 from May 18 to 23 and Week 4 from May 25 to 30, 2026.

The Computer-Based Examination will consist of one Objective Type Paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with the following composition: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi.

All the questions will be of Objective Multiple-Choice Type. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

Direct link to download SSC GD Exam City Slip 2026

SSC GD Exam City Slip 2026: How to download

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{{^usCountry}} To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on SSC GD Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on SSC GD Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the exam city slip and download it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the exam city slip and download it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This recruitment drive will fill up 25487 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This recruitment drive will fill up 25487 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC. {{/usCountry}}

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