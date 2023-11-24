SSC GD Notification 2024 Live Updates: Registration likely to begin today at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Notification 2024 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC GD Notification 2024 on November 24, 2023. The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 notification can be checked on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

ssc gd notification 2024 live updates: ssc gd constable registration, direct link, vacancies, latest news at ssc.nic.in

The registration process will begin today, November 24 and will end on December 28, 2023, as per the examination calendar 2023-24. The examination will be conducted in February-March 2024.

Candidates who want to apply for the exam must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 23 years. Follow the blog for registration dates, direct link and other details here.