SSC GD Notification 2024 Live Updates: Registration likely to begin today at ssc.nic.in
SSC GD Notification 2024 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC GD Notification 2024 on November 24, 2023. The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 notification can be checked on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The registration process will begin today, November 24 and will end on December 28, 2023, as per the examination calendar 2023-24. The examination will be conducted in February-March 2024.
Candidates who want to apply for the exam must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 23 years. Follow the blog for registration dates, direct link and other details here.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 01:14 PM
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 01:06 PM
SSC GD Constable Notification 2024: Eligibility to apply
Candidates who want to apply for the exam must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 23 years. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 12:55 PM
SSC GD Recruitment 2024: List of websites
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 12:43 PM
SSC GD constable recruitment 2023: Check exam dates
The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in February-March 2024.
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 12:42 PM
SSC GD constable recruitment 2023: Where to apply
Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 12:40 PM
SSC GD constable recruitment 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the application
Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference.
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 12:23 PM
SSC GD notification pdf: Where to check
SSC GD notification pdf can be checked by candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 12:19 PM
